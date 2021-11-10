U.S. judge denies Trump bid to block Jan. 6 Select Committee investigation
Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 07:46 IST
A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of former President Donald Trump's White House records.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
