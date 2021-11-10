Left Menu

Delhi govt deploys 15 boats to remove toxic foam from Yamuna river

The Delhi government has deployed boats to remove the toxic foam that was formed in the Yamuna river in a face-saving exercise amid severe criticism after Chhath puja devotees were seen taking a dip in the river.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 09:02 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has deployed boats to remove the toxic foam that was formed in the Yamuna river in a face-saving exercise amid severe criticism after Chhath puja devotees were seen taking a dip in the river. "Delhi government has deployed 15 boats to remove the foam that is forming in the Yamuna due to increasing pollution," said Delhi government official.

Ahead of the Sandhya Arghya on the third day of the Chhath puja during which devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship the Sun, boats are being used to clear-off toxic foam from the river. He further said that the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Revenue Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee have taken this decision jointly.

Officials said the idea entailed by tying a strong cloth between two boats, the foam will be brought out to the shore. This comes after environmentalists, political parties and people of Delhi have raised concerns over the appalling situation.

The hazardous foam floating on the Yamuna river is the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content that is caused by the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river. A social activist named Varun Gulati has said that the foam is a result of chemical waste used to dye denim being dumped by illegal jeans-making units set up close to the river banks.

However, the political blame game has continued over this issue as the Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chadha expressed his anguish at the BJP-ruled governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for releasing untreated wastewater into the river. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

