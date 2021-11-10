Left Menu

President Kovind greets nation on occasion of Chhath Puja

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted the citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja, and wish the festival would strengthen people's efforts to protect the environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 09:08 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted the citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja, and wish the festival would strengthen people's efforts to protect the environment. "Greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. This festival is an occasion to acknowledge our dependence on nature, especially the sun and water. I wish that along with making our cultural heritage strong, this festival should also strengthen our efforts to protect the environment," tweeted the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across north India, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year the festival starts with Nahay Khay on November 8, 2021, and concludes with Usha Arghya on November 11, 2021. From worshipping the sun to making satwik food including kheer with gud, thekua and arwa chawal, and hopping from one stall to another in melas, people celebrate Chhath puja in their own special ways. (ANI)

