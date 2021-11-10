Left Menu

Mizoram reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 10-11-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 09:18 IST
Mizoram reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 126,386 including 5,782 active cases. The case positivity rate is at 10.69 per cent.

No fresh discharges were reported in the state thereby maintaining the total discharges at 120,151. With the addition of two fatalities, the death toll in the state stands at 453. (ANI)

Also Read: Over 1900 Myanmar refugee children enrolled in Mizoram govt schools: Official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021