Mizoram reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 126,386 including 5,782 active cases. The case positivity rate is at 10.69 per cent.

No fresh discharges were reported in the state thereby maintaining the total discharges at 120,151. With the addition of two fatalities, the death toll in the state stands at 453. (ANI)

Also Read: Over 1900 Myanmar refugee children enrolled in Mizoram govt schools: Official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)