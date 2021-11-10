Left Menu

Farmers protest outside DC's office in Rohtak, demand resumption of paddy procurement

Farmers staged a protest outside Rohtak Deputy Commissioner's office on Tuesday stating that officials were refusing to purchase PR Paddy from the procurement centre.

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 10-11-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 09:54 IST
Farmers protest outside DC's office in Rohtak, demand resumption of paddy procurement
Farmers protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner's office. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers staged a protest outside Rohtak Deputy Commissioner's office on Tuesday stating that officials were refusing to purchase PR Paddy from the procurement centre. Preet Singh, the District President of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha said, "On 4 November, they said that PR Paddy purchase has been stopped and it would be resumed from November 8. Yesterday, some gate passes were approved, but not even a single grain of paddy was purchased. Farmers are worried. For a week, they have been in the mandis with their produce. We appeal to the District Commissioner to start the purchase otherwise we will not go from here."

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Saini has said that the procurement of paddy will start soon after the physical verification of the sellers. "Farmers had come here saying that PR Paddy is not being purchased. In fact, it is being purchased, but only after physical verification. It will start once again after the physical verification of the farmers is done. I have spoken to the farmers on the matter and they are satisfied," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021