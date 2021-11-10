Continental sees third quarter margins drop amid semiconductor shortage

Continental reported a 42.4% drop to its earnings before interest and taxes in the third quarter to 419 million euros ($484.11 million) on Wednesday, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.2%, as a global semiconductor shortage dampened car production.

Its automotive technologies division was particularly hard hit, reporting a loss to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 81.5 million euros, while the rubber technologies division remained profitable with an adjusted EBIT of 496.5 million euros despite rising logistics and energy costs. ($1 = 0.8655 euros)

Also Read: India to build Rs 1,200 crore ship for hi-tech research, study on continental shelf

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)