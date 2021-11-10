Left Menu

HC notice to BFI on boxer Arundhati Choudhary's plea seeking to represent country at World Championships

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and others on a petition filed by Boxer Arundhati Choudhary seeking to represent the country in the 70kg weight division at the Women's World Championships in Istanbul.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 13:27 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meanwhile, BFI told the Delhi High Court that they have named Arundhati Choudhary in the reserved boxer category in the 70kg weight division for the Women's World Championships.

Boxing Federation of India has already picked Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain to represent the country in the 70 kg weight division at the Women's World Championships. (ANI)

