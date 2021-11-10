Bhopal hospital fire: Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds meeting with ministers, health officials
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday held a meeting with ministers and senior health officials of the state over the death of four infants at a government hospital in Bhopal.
As per state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, 36 other children admitted in the ward were rescued and are safe. Sarang also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the parents of each deceased child.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the death of the children and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. (ANI)
