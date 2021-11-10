Left Menu

Oil stocks, earnings drive European stocks higher

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday to trade near all-time peaks, as a jump in oil stocks and strong earnings from companies including chipmaker Infineon helped counter inflation worries. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0821 GMT, with energy stocks up 1.2% after oil prices were boosted by industry data showing U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:04 IST
Oil stocks, earnings drive European stocks higher
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday to trade near all-time peaks, as a jump in oil stocks and strong earnings from companies including chipmaker Infineon helped counter inflation worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0821 GMT, with energy stocks up 1.2% after oil prices were boosted by industry data showing U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week. Germany's Infineon jumped 1.8% after the company beat quarterly sales estimates as a global semiconductor shortage drove prices higher.

British retailer Marks & Spencer surged 15.9% after beating forecasts for first-half profit and raising its full-year outlook. Concerns about inflation remained as data showed China's factory-gate prices hit a 26-year high last month, rekindling worries around stagflation and profit margins for producers.

The focus is now on Germany's inflation data, as well as a key U.S. consumer prices report due at 1330 GMT. The U.S. CPI print comes on the heels of producer prices data showing inflation continued to run hot last month. Meanwhile, Adidas skid 5.3% after paring its 2021 forecasts due to sourcing disruptions and a challenging China market after the sportswear company's results missed expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021