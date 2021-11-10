Left Menu

Energy majors lift UK's FTSE 100, M&S surges on profit upgrade

London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, led by oil majors as crude prices extended gains for a fourth straight session, while Marks & Spencer surged after the British retailer delivered a strong profit and upgraded its annual forecast.

10-11-2021
London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, led by oil majors as crude prices extended gains for a fourth straight session, while Marks & Spencer surged after the British retailer delivered a strong profit and upgraded its annual forecast. The mid-cap index advanced 0.3%, buoyed by Marks & Spencer surging 15.5% to scale its highest level since January 2020 after the company beat first-half profit forecasts and raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index gained 0.4%, led by oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP rising 0.9% and 2.1%, respectively, as crude prices strengthened on an unexpected fall in global supply.

UK's largest cycle retailer Halfords Group Plc jumped 12.1% after it raised its full-year earnings forecast as supply chain disruptions were beginning to ease.

