PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Rajasthan road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the deaths in a road accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur highway in Rajasthan. "It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery," tweeted Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

As many as five people died and several others were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district today, informed the police. Following the accident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations at the earliest.

Gehlot directed the District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations and asked him to ensure medical treatment for the injured. (ANI)

