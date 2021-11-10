Left Menu

12 dead due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

The death toll due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu stands at 12, informed Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:37 IST
12 dead due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu stands at 12, informed Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday. 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 7 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are deployed in the state as of now, added the minister.

Amid incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the authorities on Tuesday had issued a flood warning for the Theni district and adjourning low-lying areas. Parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021