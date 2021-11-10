12 dead due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu
The death toll due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu stands at 12, informed Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday.
The death toll due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu stands at 12, informed Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday. 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 7 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are deployed in the state as of now, added the minister.
Amid incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the authorities on Tuesday had issued a flood warning for the Theni district and adjourning low-lying areas. Parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal. (ANI)
