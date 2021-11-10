Price of commodities

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI): Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-6800, Medium 4200-5600, Jowar 1800-2600, Jaggery Cube 3700-4000, Jaggery Ball 4500-4600, Coriander Seed 11000-13000, Chillis Fine 27000-30000, Potato Big 1100-1300, Medium 800-1000, Onion Big 3500-4500, Medium 2500-3500, Small 1500-2500, Tamarind 9000-10000, Garlic 300-700, Horsegram 3500-4200, Wheat 2400-3000, Turmeric 8500-15000, Turdhal 8500-10000, Green Gram Dhal 8500-9000, Black Gram Dal 8500-12000, Bengal Gramdhal 6200-7200, Mustard 8500-9500, Gingelly 11800-12500, Sugar 3400-3600, Groundnut Seed 9000-12000, Copra 17500-19500.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1600-1800, Coconut oil (10kg) 2000-2400, Gingelly Oil 1800-3100, Ghee (5kg): 2150-2450.

