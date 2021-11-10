Left Menu

Price of commodities

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:13 IST
Price of commodities
Representative Image Image Credit: picpedia
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI): Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-6800, Medium 4200-5600, Jowar 1800-2600, Jaggery Cube 3700-4000, Jaggery Ball 4500-4600, Coriander Seed 11000-13000, Chillis Fine 27000-30000, Potato Big 1100-1300, Medium 800-1000, Onion Big 3500-4500, Medium 2500-3500, Small 1500-2500, Tamarind 9000-10000, Garlic 300-700, Horsegram 3500-4200, Wheat 2400-3000, Turmeric 8500-15000, Turdhal 8500-10000, Green Gram Dhal 8500-9000, Black Gram Dal 8500-12000, Bengal Gramdhal 6200-7200, Mustard 8500-9500, Gingelly 11800-12500, Sugar 3400-3600, Groundnut Seed 9000-12000, Copra 17500-19500.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1600-1800, Coconut oil (10kg) 2000-2400, Gingelly Oil 1800-3100, Ghee (5kg): 2150-2450.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021