Price of vegetables

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI): Following are today's vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC): Rates per quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-4500, Brinjal 800-4500, Tomato 300-5600, Bitter Gourd 1000-3000, Bottle Gourd 800-2500, Ash Gourd 800-2000, Green Chilli 1000-4500, Banana Green 800-3600, Beans 1000-4000, Green Ginger 600-5000, Carrot 1000-5200, Cabbage 200-2000, Ladies Finger 800-3600, Snakegourd 1000-2300, Beetroot 600-3200, Cucumber 200-1800, Ridge Gourd 1000-4800, Radish 500-3600, Capsicum 1500-10000, Drumstick 3000-10000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1600, Knoll Khol 1182-8000, Lime 200-4000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

