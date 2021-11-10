Left Menu

Bogopane-Zulu hosts dialogues on rights of short-statured people

The dialogue sessions which take place in Pretoria, get underway today and will run until Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:34 IST
Bogopane-Zulu hosts dialogues on rights of short-statured people
The sessions follow the inaugural session in December 2019, where the Deputy Minister held a session with short-statured people to deliberate on issues affecting their everyday lives. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu is hosting a three-day series of dialogues on sexual and reproductive health and rights for short-statured South Africans in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The dialogue sessions which take place in Pretoria, get underway today and will run until Friday.

The sessions follow the inaugural session in December 2019, where the Deputy Minister held a session with short-statured people to deliberate on issues affecting their everyday lives.

The prevalence of short-statured persons in South Africa has not been accurately documented and is estimated to be around 3 to 5% and the prevalence of growth hormone deficiency is around one in 4,000 persons.

Currently, no data exist around sexual and reproductive health and rights for short-statured people.

"There is currently no data existing around sexual and reproductive health and rights for short-statured people. The impact of and services on HIV and AIDS and gender-based violence and femicide is the reason for continuous engagements and dialogue with short-statured South Africans. [This is] to begin to build an information hub for the sector, which will inform government's programmes, policies and services for short-statured people," said the Department of Social Development (DSD) ahead of the start of the sessions.

South Africa has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which has been domesticated through the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (WPRPD).

The DSD is responsible for developing policies, services and programmes to promote the rights of vulnerable people and persons with disabilities.

"Persons of short stature still experience discrimination, exclusion and compounded marginalisation, as part of an under-represented disability group."

South Africa commemorates National Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) annually between 3 November and 3 December and the Deputy Minister has chosen to focus on short-statured people.

This year the month is commemorated under the theme: 'The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke – Create and Realise an Inclusive Society Upholding Rights of Persons with Disabilities.'

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021