Astrazeneca, oil stocks lift FTSE 100; M&S surges on forecast hike

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index gained 0.4%, with oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP among the best performers as crude prices strengthened after an industry report showed a decline in U.S. inventories last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, led by Astrazeneca and oil majors, while Marks & Spencer surged after the retailer beat first-half profit forecasts and upgraded its annual forecast. Marks & Spencer surged 15.4% to its highest level since January 2020, helping the domestically focussed FTSE 250 advance 0.3%, after the clothing and food group raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year.

"Their online aspects are really encouraging, as well as the food business. M&S has been weathering this difficult phase very well and that is why we're seeing such a strong rebound in the share price," said Craig Erlam, a market analyst at Oanda. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index gained 0.4%, with oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP among the best performers as crude prices strengthened after an industry report showed a decline in U.S. inventories last week.

"Even if the energy firms are doing quite well, high energy prices will ultimately be a growth headwind, negatively impacting broader market sentiment and inflating pockets of the economy," said Erlam. The FTSE 100 is up 12.9% this year but has underperformed its European and U.S. peers amid fears over inflation, supply chain problems and surging energy costs.

Heavyweight drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 0.8% after it announced plans to create a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies. Cycle retailer Halfords Group Plc jumped 12.9% after it raised its full-year earnings forecast as supply chain disruptions were beginning to ease.

ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, advanced 10.3% after saying it expected to deliver record total advertising revenue this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

