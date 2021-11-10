Rajasthan: BJP MP claims firing by unidentified persons outside her Bharatpur residence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ranjeeta Koli has claimed that some unidentified persons opened fire and pelted stones outside her residence in Bharatpur district. According to police, the accused have not been identified yet but a "threat letter and live cartridges have been seized" from the spot.

According to Ajay Sharma, Circle Officer, Bayana, police received information about an unidentified person leaving a "threatening letter and pasting live cartridges to a poster". "We reached the spot and started our investigations. An FIR has been filed and we will find out who was behind this attack and why it was carried out," he said.

The officer added that Koli was scared due to the attack, and has been admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI about the attack, BJP leader Koli said, "when I came back home after a public hearing and was preparing to go to sleep, I heard sounds outside my house as if some firing was going on. When I went down, I saw that there was a poster of mine. Bullets were on the poster. I had to call my brother-in-law and got myself admitted to a hospital because I got really scared after the attack." (ANI)

