Cabinet approves ethanol price hike by up to Rs 1.47/litre for mixing in petrol

The government on Wednesday hiked the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane for blending in petrol by up to Rs 1.47 per litre for 2021-22 marketing year starting December, as part of its target to achieve 20 per cent doping by 2025.Higher mixing of ethanol in petrol will help cut India its oil import bill and also benefit sugar cane farmers as well as sugar mills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:46 IST
Representtative Image Image Credit: ANI
The government on Wednesday hiked the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane for blending in petrol by up to Rs 1.47 per litre for 2021-22 marketing year starting December, as part of its target to achieve 20 per cent doping by 2025.

Higher mixing of ethanol in petrol will help cut India its oil import bill and also benefit sugar cane farmers as well as sugar mills. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane juice to Rs 63.45 per litre from the current Rs 62.65 per litre for the supply year beginning December 2021.

The rate for ethanol from C-heavy molasses has been increased to Rs 46.66 per litre from Rs 45.69 per litre currently, and that of ethanol from B-heavy to Rs 59.08 per litre from Rs 57.61 per litre, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said at a media briefing.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) buy ethanol at a price fixed by the government.

Thakur said the ethanol blending with petrol has touched 8 per cent in the 2020-21 marketing year (December-November) and is expected to reach 10 per cent in the next year. India has plans to increase the blending to 20 per cent by 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

