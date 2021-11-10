Saudi minister says climate fight shouldn't shun any particular energy source
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:11 IST
Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said at the UN climate summit in Scotland on Wednesday that international efforts to combat climate change should not undermine global energy security or shun any particular energy source.
