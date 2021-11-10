Second bi-annual IAF Commanders’ Conference inaugurated

The Second bi-annual IAF Commanders' Conference was inaugurated by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri on 10 Nov 21 at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan). Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM ADC, welcomed Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, CDS General Bipin Rawat PVSM UYSM AVSM YSM SM VSM ADC and Secretary Defence Production Shri Raj Kumar. CAS introduced the IAF Commanders to the Hon'ble Raksha Mantri.

The Hon'ble Raksha Mantri addressed the Air Force Commanders on the inaugural day of the conference. In his address, the Raksha Mantri appreciated the IAF for maintaining a high level of preparedness, ability to respond on short notice and displaying high standards of professionalism in carrying out operational and peacetime tasks. The Raksha Mantri remarked on the volatile situation on our borders and said that the Armed Forces need to be prepared to respond at a short notice for any contingency. He brought out that the role of IAF in future conflicts is crucial and it needs to harness the capabilities and opportunities offered by AI, Big Data Handling and Machine Learning. He also mentioned that the efforts in the field of indigenization through the 'Make in India' initiative of the Govt of India is showing results and the orders of LCA Mk 1A and C-295 will open new opportunities in the indigenous aerospace sector. Expounding on theaterisation, he mentioned that enhancing jointness is essential and the structure should be evolved after closely examining various options, and inputs from all stakeholders would be taken into consideration. The RM concluded by exhorting the commanders to brainstorm to evolve viable solutions towards the conference theme of, "Ensuring Certainty amidst Uncertainties". The CAS thereafter briefed Raksha Mantri on the current status of the IAF.

The CAS addressed all Commanders and emphasized the need to develop multi-domain capability in order to give a swift and befitting response to any misadventures by our adversaries. He also emphasized the need for joint training with the Indian Army and Indian Navy to enable the synergized application of combat power in future conflicts. The CAS complimented all the commanders for maintaining a high state of readiness despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The Commanders' Conference is being conducted from 10 Nov 21 to 12 Nov 21. Uncertainty in the geopolitical landscape makes it imperative for the armed forces to train, equip and adapt to rapid changes. During the Conference, commanders will discuss and brainstorm situations that may affect National Security and focus on measures to enhance operational capability. Issues pertaining to strengthening training and optimising HR policies for effective utilization of manpower will also be discussed.

(With Inputs from PIB)