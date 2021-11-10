Left Menu

Delhi Petrol Association writes to CM, demands cutting VAT on fuel

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to reduce value-added tax (VAT) in the national capital, stating that a higher tax on fuel is resulting in losses to petrol pump owners and may adversely affect the revenue of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 16:54 IST
Delhi Petrol Association writes to CM, demands cutting VAT on fuel
Delhi Petrol Dealers Association President Anurag Narain speaking to ANI on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to reduce value-added tax (VAT) in the national capital, stating that a higher tax on fuel is resulting in losses to petrol pump owners and may adversely affect the revenue of Delhi. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Anurag Narain, president of the association, said, "We appeal to CM Arvind Kejriwal to cut VAT in Delhi as we are incurring a loss. As petrol and diesel have become cheaper in neighbouring cities like Gurgaon, Noida or Ghaziabad, people are going to these places for refilling, causing huge loss to us."

He further said, "Earlier, we used to sell 13 crore litres of petrol every month. But due to higher VAT in Delhi, our sales have plummeted to almost half. This is causing a huge loss to us." "The AAP is contesting elections in other states. We want to request Kejriwal sahib that he can give an example of his governance by reducing the VAT on fuel in Delhi. If the VAT is reduced in the state, then residents of Delhi will not have to go to Noida or Gurgaon for refuelling," said Narain.

He also said that in Delhi, petrol is costlier by Rs 9 and diesel by Rs 2 compared to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
4
President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021