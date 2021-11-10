Sensex, Nifty drop on losses in metal, banking stocks

Key stock market indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday due to losses in banking, metal, and select FMCG stocks amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 80.63 points or 0.13 percent lower at 60,352.82 as 17 of its constituents closed in the red. The index opened on a weak note and touched the day's low of 59,967.45 before recovering some of the losses in the afternoon session.

The broader NSE Nifty declined by 27.05 points or 0.15 percent to end at 18,017.20 with metal majors Hindalco, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel taking a beating. As many as 27 of Nifty stocks declined while 22 advanced.

Analysts said global inflation worries weighed on the market sentiment. IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding more than 3 percent. Tata Steel declined by 2.77 percent, HUL by 1.31 percent, Asian Paints by 1.11 percent, Titan by 1.07 percent, and SBI by 1.04 percent.

However, gains in Reliance Industries, which rose by 1.16 percent, helped the barometer cut losses. Bharti Airtel was the top gainer among Sensex stocks, rising by 3.3 percent. M&M, Sun Pharma, and ITC were among the gainers. ''Broadly, domestic market continued to trade negatively after disappointing opening as inflation worries affected the global markets,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

However, he said the market trend was mixed on a stock-to-stock basis.

China's CPI rose 1.5 percent YoY, while the producer price index rose by 13.5 percent YoY owing to imported inflation and domestic supply shortages, Nair noted, adding that global investors are awaiting the release of the US inflation data due later today, which is expected to continue at peak levels. Sectorally, BSE metal, realty, consumer durables, basic materials, bankex, and power indices fell up to 2.07 percent, while telecom, energy, auto, and healthcare indices rose to 2.16 percent.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices fell up to 0.50 percent.

S Hariharan, Head- Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services stated: ''Market sentiment has been somewhat weaker concerning institutional flows over the last week – FIIs have been net sellers worth Rs 4,000 crore in cash segment and Rs 2,500 crore in stock futures in November so far. Retail long leverage through stock futures continues to be very strong – net long open interest is up to USD 14 billion, which is a life high. ''Exuberant participation in primary issuances and high leverage, combined with the peaking of the earnings upgrade cycle, poses a major risk in the near-term for broader markets.'' The auto sector has been benefiting from the cooling-off of metals prices, which have acted as a headwind to margins, as well as a cut in fuel excise duties. Pharma sector faces price erosion headwinds in the US market and can be a likely under-performer going ahead, Hariharan said.

Arijit Malakar, Head Research (Retail) of Ashika Stock Broking Ltd, said that global factors like an increase in China's factory-gate price due to imported inflation weigh on market sentiments. Investors will scrutinize the US CPI report due out later in the day for additional cues about the outlook for interest rates heading into next year, he added. A sharp surge in the select banking majors, thanks to encouraging earnings by the ICICI Bank, not only capped the downside but also helped the index pare losses, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said.

On the index front, Nifty should hold 17,950 levels for any rebound else profit taking would resume, Mishra added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, and Seoul ended with losses, while Hong Kong was positive. Major indices in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals following an uprise in oil stocks.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was flat at USD 84.78 per barrel.

