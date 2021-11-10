EDF needs updated regulatory framework to build new reactors, CEO says

EDF will need the right regulatory framework to be able to build new nuclear reactors in France, CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said on Wednesday, while warmly welcoming President Emmanuel Macron's plan to relaunch the construction of new reactors.

Speaking on Tuesday, Macron did not specify the number or type of units envisaged, nor their financing. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Franceinfo Macron would provide more details in the coming weeks. The nuclear industry has been advocating for several years for six new EPR-type reactors on three sites in France. EDF in 2019 estimated the project would cost at least 46 billion euros ($53 billion). "EDF has worked a lot with the nuclear sector to be able to say that we are ready," Levy told a senate committee, adding that the utility would in any case focus on existing sites for reactors.

"It's clear that (the construction) cannot be done if we do not have the (right) working environment, the regulatory framework, the funding that will allow us to do it", he said, adding that EDF was studying the means of financing of new reactors with the French state. In July, the government suspended plans for an overhaul of EDF and a new regulation of French nuclear power, intended in particular to give the group the means to invest. The plan had been caught in wrangling with the European Commission and had come under fire from unions.

Levy said the discussions with Brussels on this subject would need to resume in the next 12 months. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio France would "have a massive need for electricity" and the number of reactors to be built will depend on its ambition.

"How many will we need? Is it six, is it eight, is it ten? I can't tell you," he said. The construction of new-generation reactors could allow France to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 at a manageable cost, power grid operator RTE estimated last month.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)