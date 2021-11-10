Oil India felicitates Mouma Das on being conferred with Padma Shri award

Oil India Limited (OIL), India's second-largest National Exploration & Production Company, felicitated Mouma Das, a renowned Table Tennis player & an officer of OIL, at its Corporate Office in Noida yesterday for her outstanding achievements and on being conferred with the Padma Shri award in recognition of her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of sports by Hon'ble President of India.

Shri S.C Mishra, CMD, OIL felicitated Mouma Das in the presence of senior officials of OIL. On the occasion, Shri Mishra congratulated Ms Das for her achievements and also presented a cheque of Rs. 6.00 lakhs to her. Ms Das is working with OIL since 1999 and is currently serving OIL as Manager (OSD) at its Kolkata office. Ms Das is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2013 for her outstanding performance in Table Tennis.

Mouma Das is an Indian Table Tennis player. She has represented India at various national & international games including Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Championships, World Championships and many others. She has won 19 Commonwealth Medals including 5 in Commonwealth Games and 14 in Commonwealth Championship, most are any Indian women Table Tennis player, She has also participated in 17 World Championship since 1997 which is record participation by any Indian player.

(With Inputs from PIB)