Rs 273-cr Omfed dairy processing plant to benefit 6 lakh farmers: Patnaik

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 17:18 IST
Rs 273-cr Omfed dairy processing plant to benefit 6 lakh farmers: Patnaik
Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art mega dairy processing plant in Cuttack district.

The Rs 273-crore Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Omfed) plant at Arlio near Cuttack city will increase farmers' incomes and benefit around 6 lakh agriculturists, Patnaik said in his address.

''This plant will process five lakh litres of milk every day. Apart from that, products like lassi, ghee, paneer, cheese and flavoured milk will be produced,'' he said.

The chief minister took a tour of the plant on an electric passenger cart and tried a few spoons of Omfed's sweet curd.

''Excellent!'' Patnaik exclaimed after tasting the curd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

