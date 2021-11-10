Rs 273-cr Omfed dairy processing plant to benefit 6 lakh farmers: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art mega dairy processing plant in Cuttack district.

The Rs 273-crore Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Omfed) plant at Arlio near Cuttack city will increase farmers' incomes and benefit around 6 lakh agriculturists, Patnaik said in his address.

''This plant will process five lakh litres of milk every day. Apart from that, products like lassi, ghee, paneer, cheese and flavoured milk will be produced,'' he said.

The chief minister took a tour of the plant on an electric passenger cart and tried a few spoons of Omfed's sweet curd.

''Excellent!'' Patnaik exclaimed after tasting the curd.

