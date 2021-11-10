20 airlines commit to use new technologies to address challenge of climate change

Today, 20 airline members of the World Economic Forum's Target True Zero initiative committed to utilizing new technologies, such as electric, hydrogen and hybrid aircraft, to address the challenge of climate change. The development and delivery of novel propulsion technologies – powered by sustainable energy sources – were highlighted as the key towards helping the aviation industry minimize its environmental impact.

"The adoption of these technologies into the global fleet – through either new aircraft design or the retrofitting of conventional aircraft – can help reduce the climate impact of our operations while preserving the immense economic and social benefits that aviation brings to the world", said the statement.

The signatory airlines – Aero, Air New Zealand, Air Nostrum, Alaska Airlines, Amelia, ASL Aviation Holdings, Braathens Regional Airlines, easyJet, Finistair, Icelandair, Iskwew Air, Loganair, Mokulele, Ravn Alaska, SoundsAir, Southern Airways Express, Surf Air Mobility, Viva Aerobus, Waltzing Matilda Aviation, Xwing - operate over 800 aircraft and carry over 177 million passengers on 1.8 million flights a year and hope to use this influence to create market demand for new types of aircraft.

Key commitments:

Short-haul flights first – Shorter range flights were recognized as most likely to employ novel propulsion first. The signatories committed to working towards 30% of aircraft, that serve routes of 750km or less, that are added to their fleets from 2030 onwards employ novel propulsion technologies.

Scaling the technology in the future – The airlines also committed to decarbonizing longer-range aircraft, once this becomes technologically and economically viable.

Partnership – The signatories called on aerospace manufactures to prioritize innovation that will allow them to meet these goals.

Public-private cooperation – Target True-Zero airlines also urged governments to do their part in supporting the transition to cleaner aviation. Key calls included establishing policies to provide incentives for operators to adopt these technologies and addressing the infrastructure issues needed to support their use in airports across the world.

"The Target True Zero initiative will address the role novel propulsion technologies like electric and hydrogen aviation can play in the transition to an aviation system with true zero climate impacts. It will address issues in the areas of technology, industry dynamics, infrastructure and supply chain, regulation, and public acceptance, " said Timothy Reuter, Head of Aerospace and Drones, of the World Economic Forum. "By accelerating the adoption of solutions with fewer climate impacts, we can ensure equitable growth around the globe while ensuring a healthy planet for future generations. Quotes from AirlinesUma Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Aero said "At Aero, we are deeply committed to charting our industry's path to zero emissions and minimizing its environmental impact. We are proud to work with the World Economic Forum and industry leaders to accelerate change in the aviation sector and tackle the most pressing issue of our generation."David Morgan, Chief Operational Integrity & Safety Officer, Air New Zealand said "Air New Zealand has an aspiration to put low carbon solutions in place for our shorter domestic and regional flights in the next decade. (…) We know that the journey to decarbonising the aviation industry is not something that one airline can tackle alone. Initiatives like True Target Zero are vitally important to share information, learnings and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission aircraft around the globe. Air New Zealand is thrilled to be on board with other industry leaders and we look forward to working towards our net-zero goals together."

Maria Fiskerud, Chief Sustainability Officer, Braathens Regional Airlines said "Progressing the development towards zero-carbon aviation is crucial to reach the Paris agreement. (…) Our ambition is to fly all our flights fossil-free in 2030, with SAF in our propeller plane in addition to our electric aeroplanes. This partnership with True Zero Aviation is a stepping-stone to accelerate towards true zero emissions."

Charles Cabillic, President, Finistair said "We would like to greet the initiative engaged by the World Economic Forum that is demonstrating its capacity to gather leading stakeholders from the aviation sector around the Target True Zero coalition which we join with determination. We are convinced that by working together, we will be stronger, and we will be able to deploy disruptive technologies that will allow the sector to accelerate its environmental transition. We are certain that this transition will be done firstly on short-haul flights with light aircraft."

Teara Fraser, Lead Executive, Iskwew Air said "Together let's reimagine, rematriate, and rebuild the aviation sector centring on equity and sustainability."

Stan Little, Chairman & CEO, Mokulele Airlines and Southern Airways said "As the largest intra-state carrier in America's "greenest" state, Mokulele Airlines has been working for many years as a pioneer in bringing electrification to Hawaii's air transportation system. We're proud to join the World Economic Forum in seeking a global public commitment to promoting sustainable air travel."

Sudhin Shahani, Chairman and CEO, Surf Air Mobility said "The entire industry is making important improvements toward decoupling aviation's operations from carbon-emitting fuels. But with full electric, zero-emission aircraft still a few decades away, we also need solutions now. With half of all flights less than 500 miles, fortunately, hybrid solutions will allow us to bring meaningful carbon reductions to market within a couple of years and on aircraft, we're already flying today."