IAF Contingent inducted for participation in biennial Dubai Air Show

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Contingent has been inducted for participation in the biennial Dubai Air Show to be held at the Al Maktoum International Airport from 14th to 18th November 21. The IAF has been invited by the Government of UAE to participate with the Sarang and Suryakiran Aerobatics Teams. These teams will be performing along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights and the UAE's Al Fursan. In addition, the IAF's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas shall be part of the aerobatics and static displays during the show.

The induction of five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruvs of the Sarang Team, 10 BAE Hawk 132s of the Suryakiran Team and the three LCA Tejas was completed by 09th November 21. The induction was supported by the IAF's C-17 Globemaster IIIs and C-130J Super Hercules. On arrival, the contingent received a warm welcome from H. E. Staff Maj Gen Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Mohammed al-Balushi of the UAE Armed Forces and other officers of the UAE Air Force. The teams are now preparing for the opening ceremony on 14th November 21.

While the Sarang Team has previously participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in UAE in 2005, the Dubai Air Show will be the first occasion for the Suryakirans and the Tejas to show off their swashbuckling aerial manoeuvres here.

(With Inputs from PIB)