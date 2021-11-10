Left Menu

Bhopal Hospital fire: MP Govt axes 3 hospital officials

Days after four infants died in a fire at the children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital on Monday night, the Madhya Pradesh Government on Wednesday removed the Dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr Jitendra Shukla, Hamidia Hospital Superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave and Kamla Nehru Hospital Director Dr KK Dubey.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 17:47 IST
Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishvas Sarang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after four infants died in a fire at the children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital on Monday night, the Madhya Pradesh Government on Wednesday removed the Dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr Jitendra Shukla, Hamidia Hospital Superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave and Kamla Nehru Hospital Director Dr KK Dubey. The state government also suspended Sub Engineer of Capital Project Administration (CPA) (Electricity wing) Awdhesh Bhadauria on Wednesday.

The Hamidia Hospital and Kamla Nehru Hospital are situated on the campus of Gandhi Medical College. The CPA was assigned the responsibility of maintenance work in the hospital, and it has been transferred to state PWD.

Speaking to reporters, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said, "The government removed Dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr Jitendra Shukla, Hamidia Hospital Superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave and Kamla Nehru Hospital Director Dr KK Dubey and suspended Sub Engineer of Capital Project Administration (CPA) (Electricity wing) Awdhesh Bhadauria." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a high-level enquiry into the incident.

"A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The investigation will be done by ACS Public Health and Medical Education Mohammad Suleman," he added. (ANI)

