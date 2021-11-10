Left Menu

Germany says Glasgow draft should push major emitters to step up ambition

The first draft of a COP26 deal published on Wednesday should make more clear that major emitters have to step up their ambition, especially those who haven't done so on pledges on cutting greenhouse gases by 2030, a German government official said. "It is about the major emitters.

"It is about the major emitters. In particular those who haven't done enough ... with respect to 2030," said Jochen Flasbarth, state secretary in the environment ministry.

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries will work from the draft to strike a final deal before the summit ends on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

