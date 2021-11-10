Left Menu

Padma Shri Virender Singh protests in Delhi, urges Haryana Govt to recognize deaf sportspersons

Padma Shri awardee, speech and hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi demanding Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:34 IST
Padma Shri wrestler Virender Singh stages sit-in demonstration outside Haryana Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Padma Shri awardee, speech and hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi demanding Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes. Singh received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday.

Rambir Singh, Virender's brother who is also sitting outside the Bhawan with him, said, "He has been visiting Haryana ministers for years, for incentives and government jobs for deaf sportspersons just like para-athletes." He alleged that in 2017, the Haryana government had announced a Rs 6 Crore incentive for Virender, which his brother is yet to receive.

"Grade A job was announced for him, didn't get that either. He has a Grade C job," Rambir added. (ANI)

