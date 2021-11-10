U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says National Guard an option to ease supply chain

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that using the National Guard to help ease U.S. supply chain problems remains an option but is not under active discussion.

"I think everything's on the table. We are literally going through our entire toolbox to decide what steps would be helpful," Raimondo said in an interview with CNN. "No, I don't think it's something that we are seriously evaluating right now." President Joe Biden said in a televised appearance last month he was considering deploying the National Guard, controlled by U.S. states, to help ease stress on the U.S. supply chain that is leading to backlogs and higher consumer prices.

The White House later played down the comment, but Raimondo said the idea remained an option. "We are in touch with governors every day, asking them 'how can we help you' and you know the National Guard is a tool that we would consider if we think if we thought it would be helpful."

