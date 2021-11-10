Will summon her again, says Mumbai Police after Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani skips questioning
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani on Wednesday skipped the Mumbai Police's summon for questioning in the drugs on cruise case citing health reasons on Wednesday.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani on Wednesday skipped the Mumbai Police's summon for questioning in the drugs on cruise case citing health reasons on Wednesday. "Her statement is important for SIT and in the time to come, we'll summon her again for questioning," said the Mumbai Police.
Mumbai Police's SIT team is investigating allegations of extortion against Dadlani in the cruise drugs case. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
