US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after strong inflation data
Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:06 IST
U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in October, fueling concerns that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for a while amid global supply chains disruptions.
At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 68 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.75 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 103.75 points, or 0.64%.
