US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after strong inflation data

U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in October, fueling concerns that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for a while amid global supply chains disruptions.

At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 68 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.75 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 103.75 points, or 0.64%.

