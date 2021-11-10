Left Menu

Rajasthan: Death toll in Barmer road accident rises to 12, 22 injured

The death toll in the Barmer road accident rose to 12, informed Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav on Wednesday.

ANI | Barmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:10 IST
Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to Bhargav, as many as twelve people, including children and driver, have been killed after a passenger bus collided with a truck at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district today.

Of the 22 injured in the accident, eight people have been referred to Jodhpur for medical treatment. "12 confirmed deaths, including a child's and driver, reported in a passenger bus and truck collision; 22 injured, 8 people referred to Jodhpur. Unfortunately, identification of burnt bodies wasn't possible; sent for DNA sampling," Bhargav said.

Earlier in the day, the police had reported five casualties in the road mishap while the exact figure of those injured was not mentioned. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took stock of the situation and directed officials to initiate relief and rescue operations at the earliest.

Gehlot directed the District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations and asked him to ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over the deaths.

"It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

