4 workers killed as roof of coal mine caves in

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four workers died after a roof in a coal mine project at the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) collapsed on them in Mancherial district of Telangana on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Srirampur area while roof-stitching was on, the SCCL and the police said.

A portion of the roof fell on the four workers, in the age group of 32 and 60, burying them under the rubble and resulting in their death, they said.

Chairman and managing director of SCCL N Sridhar conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Also, he ordered an enquiry into the incident and directed the officials concerned to submit a report. ''It should be seen that such incidents do not recur,'' he said.

The top official, in a press release, announced employment to one eligible member of the family of each of the deceased besides an ex-gratia between Rs 70 lakh and Rs one crore. PTI VVK GDK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

