NYDA board to be headed up by first female chairperson

President Ramaphosa said the seven successful applicants now have a task ahead of them to ensure the empowerment of the youth.

Pretoria | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:40 IST
NYDA board to be headed up by first female chairperson
President Ramaphosa said the seven successful applicants now have a task ahead of them to ensure the empowerment of the youth. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  South Africa
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new seven-member board for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to be headed up by the agency's first female chairperson.

The appointments come after a lengthy process that kicked off with applications earlier this year, followed by public comments, considerations and interviews by Parliament's sub-committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services. It ended in a recommendation of 17 names to the President.

The committees received at least 1000 applications for the seven vacancies.

President Ramaphosa said the seven successful applicants now have a task ahead of them to ensure the empowerment of the youth.

"The new board of the National Youth Development Agency carries a great responsibility in the country's drive to empower young people through skills development, employment, work experience and other opportunities.

"I see the NYDA as a vital partner in the implementation of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Intervention and ensuring that young people are prioritised as part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new NYDA board members are:

Asanda Luwaca (Chairperson)

Avela Mjajubana

Karabo Mohale (Deputy Chairperson)

Lebo Mulaisi

Thulisa Ndlela

Pearl Pillay

Alexandria Procter

"The new board brings together a group of individuals with diverse expertise and experience in youth development. I have every confidence that they will ensure sound governance of the agency, and will dedicate themselves to the critical task of building a better future for the youth of South Africa," President Ramaphosa said.

The agency's executive authority, Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, said her department will be working closely with the board to improve the lives of young people in the country.

"I congratulate each and every one of the newly-appointed Board Members and look forward to working with them to contribute to lifting the NYDA to even better heights, improved service delivery and positive impact on the lives of young people.

"I am certain that this Board understands that they need to hit the ground running. The NYDA is a critical part of the South African youth development machinery in dealing with the issues facing the youth of our country. We look forward to tapping into their individual and collective skills, passions and intellect to contribute to making our country better," Minister Nkoana-Mashabane said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

