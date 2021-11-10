J-K: Two persons including policeman injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Two persons including police personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near a mosque in Srinagar on Wednesday.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:02 IST
According to Police, terrorists lobbed a grenade on 161 BN of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Ali Mosque, Eidgah in Srinagar.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
