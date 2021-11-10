US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as surging consumer prices fan inflation fears
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as a surge in U.S. consumer prices last month deepened fears that high inflation is here to stay.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.73 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 36,299.25.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.99 points, or 0.32%, at 4,670.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 132.70 points, or 0.84%, to 15,753.84 at the opening bell.
