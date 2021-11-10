Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as surging consumer prices fan inflation fears

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as a surge in U.S. consumer prices last month deepened fears that high inflation is here to stay.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.73 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 36,299.25.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.99 points, or 0.32%, at 4,670.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 132.70 points, or 0.84%, to 15,753.84 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

