Saudi crown prince tells British PM kingdom is committed to energy market's stability

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MbSofKSA)
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's crown prince told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the kingdom is committed to the security and stability of the global energy markets, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said on Wednesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a phone call with Johnson, stressed "the kingdom's commitment to boosting the security and stability of global energy markets in light of the safe technologies available to manage and reduce carbon emissions," SPA reported.

