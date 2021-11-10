BJP leader CT Ravi says Arvind Kejriwal visits temples ahead of polls
Taking a swipe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent visits to temples like Ayodhya Ram Lalla, BJP national general secretary on Wednesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor is on pilgrimage, ahead of elections. Ravi said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits temple only ahead of elections."
Ravi, who is the BJP in-charge of Goa, also said that the BJP was confident of registering a hat-trick victory in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Goa. On Wednesday, National general secretary (organisation) secretary BL Santhosh and CT Ravi visited Goa and met several BJP leaders. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
