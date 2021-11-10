Centre to launch programme for creating nutritional awareness across 75 villages

The Centre will launch a programme to create nutritional awareness across 75 villages as part of its campaign against malnutrition.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th year of Independence of India, a programme on the 'Nutrition Smart Village' will be initiated to strengthen the Poshan Abhiyan, according to an official statement.

This new initiative aims to reach out to 75 villages across India, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while addressing an event organised by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research here.

These villages will be covered through the network of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Women in Agriculture (AICRP-WIA), which is in operation at 13 centres in 12 states of India besides the coordinating institute located at Bhubaneswar.

The initiative has been undertaken in line with the prime minister's call to all the academicians, agricultural scientists and all the institutions to adopt and transform 75 villages.

Under the initiative, a total of 75 villages will be adopted by AICRP centres and ICAR-CIWA.

The AICRP centres will adopt five villages each, while the remaining to be adopted by ICAR-CIWA with an aim to develop 75 Nutri-Smart villages.

The objectives of the initiative are promoting nutritional awareness, education and behavioural change in rural areas involving farm women and school children and harnessing traditional knowledge through the local recipe to overcome malnutrition.

It also seems to implemen nutrition-sensitive agriculture through homestead agriculture and nutri-garden.

To achieve the goal of malnutrition-free villages, the agriculture ministry said an intensive awareness campaigns and field activities will be undertaken focusing on the concept of nutri-village/ nutri-food/ nutri-diet and nutri-thali for strengthening the Poshan Abhiyan.

