Rajasthan CM orders 'thorough' investigation after BJP MP claims firing outside her residence

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ranjeeta Koli claimed that some unidentified persons fired shots outside her residence in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) from Jaipur will be sent to the district to investigate the matter.

Rajasthan CM orders 'thorough' investigation after BJP MP claims firing outside her residence
MP Ranjeeta Koli speaking to ANI after the firing incident on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ranjeeta Koli claimed that some unidentified persons fired shots outside her residence in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) from Jaipur will be sent to the district to investigate the matter. The Chief Minister further stated that the DGP, Principal Secretary, Home Department has been directed to take strict action after a 'thorough' investigation into the matter.

"After speaking to Bharatpur MP Smt. Ranjita Koli on the phone, inquired about her well being. Also, the DGP, Principal Secretary, Home Department has been directed that strict action should be taken after a thorough investigation of the incident. To investigate the incident, a team of SOG from Jaipur will go to Bharatpur and investigate the incident," said Gehlot in a tweet today. According to police, the accused have not been identified yet but a "threat letter and live cartridges have been seized" from the spot.

Ajay Sharma, Circle Officer, Bayana, said that the police received information about an unidentified person leaving a "threatening letter and pasting live cartridges to a poster". "We reached the spot and started our investigations. An FIR has been filed and we will find out who was behind this attack and why it was carried out," he had said.

The officer added that Koli was scared due to the attack, and has been admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI about the attack, BJP leader Koli on Tuesday said, "when I came back home after a public hearing and was preparing to go to sleep, I heard sounds outside my house as if some firing was going on. When I went down, I saw that there was a poster of mine. Bullets were on the poster. I had to call my brother-in-law and got myself admitted to a hospital because I got really scared after the attack." (ANI)

