Left Menu

GE split could nudge other big companies to become leaner, simpler

GE said on Tuesday that it will split into three public companies seeking to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a battered share price. The move could embolden the boards of several other multi-industry companies, such as Emerson Electric Co, Roper Technologies Inc and 3M, to move ahead on more aggressive portfolio simplification moves, RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:23 IST
GE split could nudge other big companies to become leaner, simpler
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Large U.S. companies may be compelled to simplify their structure by splitting or offloading a particular unit following General Electric Co's bold move to break off into three companies, at least three Wall Street analysts said. There is a growing call from investors for companies to present a clear picture of their operations as factors like climate change become a cornerstone of investment decision making. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have added to the pressure.

"I think there's definitely a strong tolling of the bell for conglomerates," William Blair & Company analyst Nicholas Heymann said. GE said on Tuesday that it will split into three public companies seeking to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a battered share price.

The move could embolden the boards of several other multi-industry companies, such as Emerson Electric Co, Roper Technologies Inc and 3M, to move ahead on more aggressive portfolio simplification moves, RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray said. 3M declined to comment. Roper and Emerson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The simple reality is that companies are permissioned to conglomerate so long as they promise to de-conglomerate as soon as the prior strategy stops working," Scott Davis, an analyst at Melius Research said. Davis also pointed out that complete or partial breakups have been successful for companies like Illinois Tool Works and Honeywell International Inc.

Citigroup analyst Martin Wilkie said GE's proposed split could heap the pressure on rival Siemens AG to become leaner. Siemens last year spun-off its turbine business Siemens Energy, a move to help it transform itself to a more focused industrial technology company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021