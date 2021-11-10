T20WC scoreboard: NZ vs Eng

Scoreboard of the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and England here on Wednesday.

England Innings: Jos Buttler lbw b Ish Sodhi 29 Jonny Bairstow c Williamson b Milne 13 Dawid Malan c Conway b Southee 42 Moeen Ali not out 51 Liam Livingstone c Santner b Neesham 17 Eoin Morgan not out 4 Extras: (LB-2, W-9) 11 Total: (4 wkts, 20 Overs) 166 Fall of Wickets: 37-1, 53-2, 116-3, 156-4 Bowler: Tim Southee 4-0-24-1, Trent Boult 4-0-41-0, Adam Milne 4-0-31-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-32-1, Mitchell Santner 1-0-8-0, James Neesham 2-0-18-1, Glenn Phillips 1-0-11-0.

