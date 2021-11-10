Left Menu

T20WC scoreboard: NZ vs Eng

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:24 IST
T20WC scoreboard: NZ vs Eng

Scoreboard of the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and England here on Wednesday.

England Innings: Jos Buttler lbw b Ish Sodhi 29 Jonny Bairstow c Williamson b Milne 13 Dawid Malan c Conway b Southee 42 Moeen Ali not out 51 Liam Livingstone c Santner b Neesham 17 Eoin Morgan not out 4 Extras: (LB-2, W-9) 11 Total: (4 wkts, 20 Overs) 166 Fall of Wickets: 37-1, 53-2, 116-3, 156-4 Bowler: Tim Southee 4-0-24-1, Trent Boult 4-0-41-0, Adam Milne 4-0-31-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-32-1, Mitchell Santner 1-0-8-0, James Neesham 2-0-18-1, Glenn Phillips 1-0-11-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021