Admiral Karambir Singh interacts with Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh

Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff(CNS) interacted with Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Officers, Sailors and Defence Civilians of the ENC and also paid homage to the naval personnel who made the supreme sacrifice, in the line of duty to the nation at the 'Smaran Sthal' Memorial in Naval Dockyard on 10 Nov 21. The CNS arrived at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday on a two-day farewell visit to the Eastern Naval Command(ENC) and was received by Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC.

Admiral Karambir Singh retires from the Navy on 30 Nov 21 after over four decades of distinguished service. Admiral Karambir Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980, he earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1981 and has flown extensively on the Chetak (Alouette) and Kamov helicopters. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai and has served as Directing Staff in both these institutions.

In his career spanning over 41 years, Admiral KB Singh has spent nearly 12 years at Visakhapatnam which included his formative years in Flying Kamov helicopters with INAS 333, Command of Indian Coast Guard Ship Chandbibi, Guided Missile Destroyer Rana, and was also as the Chief of Staff and the CinC ENC from 31 Oct 2017 to 31 May 2019, before taking over the helm of the Indian Navy as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff.

Other important appointments in the Western Seaboard include the Commands of Missile Corvette INS Vijaydurg, Guided Missile Destroyer INS Delhi. He has also served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

On promotion to flag rank, the Admiral was appointed as the Chief of Staff, ENC. His other important flag appointments include Chief of Staff of the Tri-Services Unified Command at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra and Gujarat Naval Area (FOMAG). In the rank of Vice-Admiral, he has been Director General Project Seabird, in charge of infrastructure development of the Navy's expansive and modern base at Karwar. At the Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy), the Admiral has been the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, the Vice Chief of Naval Staff, and subsequently as the FOC-in-C ENC.

During the last two and half years as CNS, Admiral KB Singh brought about a complete operational focus to ensure 'Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive Navy' across all echelons of the Navy. He led the Navy during one of the most challenging phases that the Navy has seen in several decades – the combination of Galwan Crisis and COVID Pandemic and ensured that the frontline naval assets remained Mission Deployed to meet all challenges in the maritime domain.

