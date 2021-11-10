Left Menu

Woman wrestler, her brother shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat

A wrestler and her brother were shot dead and their mother hospitalised after her coach and his friends opened fire at them in Halalpur village of Haryana's Sonipat district on Wednesday, police said.

ANI | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:04 IST
Woman wrestler, her brother shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat
SP Sonipat, Rahul Sharma . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wrestler and her brother were shot dead and their mother hospitalised after her coach and his friends opened fire at them in Halalpur village of Haryana's Sonipat district on Wednesday, police said. Earlier in the day, several news outlets had mistaken the deceased, Nisha Dahiya (21) for a national-level medallist with the same name.

According to police. prima facie the deceased and her 18-year-old brother were shot dead at the academy she trained in, by her coach and his friends. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonipat, Rahul Sharma said, "This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) and medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are two different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat and is at an event now"

"They (deceased) were siblings from Halalpur village. A formal statement is awaited but prima facie it was found that the girl used to come to this academy for practice; she and her brother were shot dead by her coach and his friends. Their mother has been hospitalised at PGI Rohtak," the SP said. An investigation in the case is underway and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, national-level medallist wrestler Nisha Dahiya put out a video message stating that she was alive. "I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," Dahiya said in the message issued by the Wrestling Federation of India.

Dahiya had on Friday won the bronze medal in the 72 kg weight class at the Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021