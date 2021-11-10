Left Menu

Hotel, restaurant associations demand LPG price hike rollback

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) and All Kerala Caterers Association (AKCA) staged a protest in Kochi on Wednesday, demanding withdrawal of a hike in the prices of LPG gas cylinders.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:54 IST
Hotel, restaurant associations demand LPG price hike rollback
Kerala hotel, restaurant owners protesting in Kochi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) and All Kerala Caterers Association (AKCA) staged a protest in Kochi on Wednesday, demanding withdrawal of a hike in the prices of LPG gas cylinders. G Jayapal, State General Secretary, KHRA, said, "We are demanding that petroleum products be included in the GST and that the unjust price hike on LPG be withdrawn. Recently, the price of LPG was hiked by Rs 266 in one go. In the last one year, it has increased by more than Rs 1000. This is not affordable. A hotel uses three LPG cylinders in a day. The catering sector has been in crisis for the past two years."

He further said, "Despite requests to the government to waive off GST, it has not taken any action. We will march towards parliament with the entire organisations related to the food industry in the country." "We have very limited options. Either we have to hike the price of food or close the shop. We demand the government should immediately roll back the LPG price hike and include petroleum products in GST. The strike will continue until the demands are met," he added.

On November 1, the petroleum companies hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 266. With this, commercial cylinders of 19 kg cost Rs 2,000.50 in Delhi which was costing Rs 1,734 earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open; Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021