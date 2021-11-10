Left Menu

Egypt's annual inflation falls to 6.3% in Oct from 6.6% in Sept

Red meat and poultry prices jumped by 4.6%, milk, cheese and eggs by 2.9%, and fish and seafood by 1.3%, he added. Non-food inflation dropped to an annual 3.7% in October, its slowest in more than a decade, from 4.6% in September, Capital Economics said in a research note, although it warned that higher energy prices could push inflation higher again.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-11-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 23:04 IST
Egypt's annual inflation falls to 6.3% in Oct from 6.6% in Sept
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation slipped to 6.3% in October from September's 20-month high of 6.6% but the month-on-month CPI figure rose to 1.5% from 1.1%, statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

Core inflation meanwhile increased to 5.2% year-on-year last month from 4.8% in September, central bank data showed. Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage said the monthly increase was driven by a hike in education fees of 12.7% and a 1% rise in the food index, which makes up 32.7% of the inflation index.

"The inflation reading for October, in our view, is also reflective of the worldwide supply chain distortions, which were obvious on meat, fish, milk, cheese and eggs," Sandeep wrote. Red meat and poultry prices jumped by 4.6%, milk, cheese and eggs by 2.9%, and fish and seafood by 1.3%, he added.

Non-food inflation dropped to an annual 3.7% in October, its slowest in more than a decade, from 4.6% in September, Capital Economics said in a research note, although it warned that higher energy prices could push inflation higher again. "The surge in global energy prices forced the government to hike industrial gas prices by as much as 28% last week," the note said.

"These prices are unlikely to feed through to consumers immediately, but if firms cannot absorb them into profit margins, they may be forced to pass on extra costs up the production chain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open; Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021