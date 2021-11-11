Arizona man to plead guilty to fentanyl distribution in connection with rapper Mac Miller's death
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 02:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
An Arizona man accused of supplying the counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that rapper Mac Miller took before his death has agreed to plead to a single federal charge, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, supplied the pills to an accused drug dealer who later sold them to Miller. Miller died of a drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement