U.S. trade chief Tai says WTO needs infusion of energy, vision
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 02:44 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday the World Trade Organization cannot return to its prior status quo and needs "an infusion of energy, dynamism and vision," to revamp its rules for a rapidly changing global economy.
Tai told reporters in Washington a return to the prior status quo of the WTO's dispute settlement system would not work for the United States, as the system needs to help resolve trade disputes rather than stringing them out for decades, she said.
